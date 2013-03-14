Brutal Hockey Hit Will Likely Lead To Lengthy Suspension

Corey Perry of the Anaheim Ducks will have a hearing today with the NHL to discuss his hit on Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild (via USAToday.com).



The hit was directed at Zucker’s head and came well after Zucker had already cleared the puck. Zucker was down on the ice for several minutes before helped back to the locker room.

With all leagues trying to crackdown on concussion-enducing hits, this one is likely to be met with a stiff penalty from the league office.

Here’s the video (via Fox Sports Wild)…

