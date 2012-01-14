Brutal, Day Starts Off With Big Banks Down Around 3%

We know the Dow is off 100 points from bad news about Euro downgrades on the way. JP Morgan’s so-so earnings report didn’t help either.



How’s that news treating financials?

Not well at all. They’re back to being the worst performers on the S&P 500.

Here’s the rundown:

JP Morgan is down 3.8%

Bank of America is down 4.2%

Goldman Sachs is down 3.4%

Morgan Stanley is down 3.8%

Fairing best out of all of them is Citigroup, down only around 3.2%.

Since JP Morgan reported today (though they aren’t leading the charge down), here’s what they look like right now.

