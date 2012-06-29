Businessweek's Brutal John Paulson Cover

John Paulson has not been getting much love in the media these days, especially after a Reuters report this morning showed his key fund continued to post losses.



Bloomberg Businessweek swings the next punch this weekend, when it’s next issue hits new stands.

The cover story is on Paulson’s fall from grace after he made headlines for smart bets on the U.S. housing market.

Below, the full cover.

Photo: Bloomberg Businessweek

