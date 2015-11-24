Brussels residents are responding to a lockdown by tweeting pictures of their adorable cats

Shutterstock #BrusselsLockdown was taken over with cat pictures in Belgium.

Over the weekend, the city of Brussels was effectively shut down on suspicion of terrorists working in the city to plan an attack. Police said the threat was “serious and imminent,” according to the AP.

The city’s subway system, schools, and universities were all shut down, with some people describing Brussels as a “ghost town.” The police asked that people not tweet about police operations during the hunt for an Islamic State terrorism cell.

Police are asking the public not to report their movements on social media, please support & rt #BrusselsLockdown

— Steven Vandeput (@svandeput) November 22, 2015

Twitter users largely respected the police department’s request, but also responded with the hashtag #BrusselsLockdown — which they promptly filled with cat pictures.

The tweets vary from jokes about staying inside…

…to how Belgium would handle the terrorists.

This is how Belgium fights terrorism #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/cRQlMpd8T7

— Lindsey Oakenshield (@HobbitLindsey) November 22, 2015

There were humorous tweets with false information about the police operations.

BREAKING NEWS : Belgium Police using the new 200mph Hovercat during terrorist operations #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/MnIpiOZT3x

— Jayce le Satirique (@jaycelight) November 22, 2015

Or about “suspicious” packages that were “found.”

And of course some people just used the opportunity to post pictures of their cute cats.

But mostly, the internet was proud that something it loves so much — namely cats — was used to lift people’s moods during a scary time.

Well played Belgium. Not giving in to fear and turning #BrusselsLockdown into the best hashtag of 2015 #Cats pic.twitter.com/EPNVGA8DrH

— Tony Colville (@tony_colville) November 22, 2015

CNN points out that not only did the light hearted pictures have the effect of boosting morale in the city, but that they “effectively buried” any tweets that were sharing police movements or other sensitive information on the social platform.



The Belgian federal police force even tweeted out a thank you to all those who tweeted out cat pictures with a big bowl of cat food. “For the cats who helped us yesterday,” the tweet says.

Voor de katten die ons gisteren geholpen hebben… Alsjeblieft! #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/QlwY9EtzEZ

— Federale Politie (@FedPol_pers) November 23, 2015

The city remains on lockdown as police conduct a manhunt. Nearly 30 raids have been conducted and over 20 people arrested since the lockdown began on Saturday, according to Reuters.

You can follow the #BrusselsLockdown hashtag here.

