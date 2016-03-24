Here's the story behind the powerful photo of a woman who was injured in the Brussels airport attack

On Tuesday, Brussels was struck by multiple terror attacks. Horrifying images of the destruction terrorists brought to the Belgian capital have been seen around the world.

One photograph showed two bloodied women, clothes ripped and covered in dust, sat in Brussels’ Zaventem Airport after a suicide bombing took place.

Photo: Georgi Tabagari / Twitter.

The woman pictured on the right in the yellow jacket has been identified by several media outlets — including The Sun and Sky News — as 45-year-old Jet Airways air hostess Nidhi Chaphekar.

Chapekar, from Mumbai, was set to join up with the rest of her crew for a flight to Newark airport, New Jersey when suicide bombers detonated their explosives on Tuesday morning.

The image was shared millions of times and appeared in many of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The first news of Nidhi’s whereabouts after the explosions came in a Jet Airways statement, given to the Daily Mail, on Tuesday:

She was waiting to board a flight from Brussels to Newark at 10:15am local time. She is a cabin crew member. We don’t have full information on the extent of her injuries. We know her location — she is in hospital and receiving medical care.

Rupesh Chaphekar, Nidhi’s husband, told the Times of India:

For the whole day we did not have any information. All they told us was she is safe. But how do I know if they are not just giving us false hopes? I just want to hear her voice once. Only the airline’s base manager is contacting us with information. We are not able to get through any of the helpline numbers.

The picture was taken by Georgian Public Broadcaster journalist Ketevan Kardava who told Time magazine she was waiting in the departure hall when the first explosion happened just metres away from her.

“I wanted to run to a safe place too,” Kardava said, “but I also wanted to take pictures. As a journalist, it was my duty to take these photos and show the world what was going on. I knew I was the only one at this spot.”

In a statement published on its Twitter page, Jet Airways said:

Jet Airways guests in Brussels have been accommodated at four locations by the local authorities. Our staff have been positioned in all these locations to support the guests and co-ordinate with local authorities.

Brussels airport continues to be closed for operations. Jet Airways is co-ordinating with the Belgian authorities to make alternate travel plans for its guests and crew from Brussels.

We are also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the India Embassy in Brussels to facilitate the passage of our staff and guests.

Business Insider has reached out to Jet Airways for further comment and information and will update this post if we hear back.

