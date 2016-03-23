Belgian police found a suicide note from one of the Brussels attacks suspects

Belgian Federal Police A photo from CCTV cameras inside the airport shows the suspects. Ibrahim el Bakraoui is believed to be in the middle of the photo. His brother, Khalid, is on the left. The man on the right has not yet been identified or captured.

Belgian prosecutors said Wednesday that they discovered a suicide note on a laptop left in a garbage can that they believed to be written by one of the suspected Brussels bombers.

Belgian national Ibrahim el Bakraoui, a suspect in the bombings who died in Tuesday’s terror attacks, apparently wrote in French that he was in “a bad situation” and that if he did not act now he would end up in a prison cell.

The note may allude to the arrest of Saleh Abdeslam, a suspect in November’s Paris attacks who was found and detained in Brussels last week after four months of evading capture. Abdeslam is believed to have played a role in organising and planning the Brussels attacks prior to his arrest, authorities have said.

Police say they found 150 kilometers of explosives of the TATP type, 150 litres of acetone, detonators full of nails and screws, plastic bags, ventilators, and several other bomb-making materials during their raids on Tuesday.

At least 31 people were reported killed and dozens more wounded after explosions ripped through Zaventem Airport and Maelbeek metro station in Brussels on Tuesday morning.

Belgian police 2 of the Brussels bombers have been identified as brothers Khalid and Brahim El Bakraoui

Ibrahim el Bakraoui and his brother, Khalid, were named as two suspects in the attacks by Belgian police Wednesday morning. Ibrahim is thought to have detonated himself at the airport, killing at least 10 people, while his brother is thought to be responsible for the suicide attack at Maelbeek metro station that killed 20 others.

Police have not yet identified the third suspect — man in the light jacket and hat on the right in a photo released by Belgian authorities — but say he is still on the run. His bag apparently contained the largest explosive, which did not go off and was detonated in a controlled explosion by police.

Reports emerged earlier this morning that the man in the hat had been captured alive, but those reports subsequently turned out to be inaccurate. A massive manhunt is underway for the third suspect and several other people possibly linked to the attacks, prosecutors said.

