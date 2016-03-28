4 people have died in hospital after the Brussels bombings

Getty/Carl Court People hold up a banner as a mark of solidarity at the Place de la Bourse following today’s attacks on March 22, 2016 in Brussels, Belgium.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) — The death toll from last Tuesday’s bombings at Brussels Airport and a rush-hour metro has risen to 35, the health minister said on Monday.

“Four patients deceased in hospital. Medical teams did all possible. Total victims: 35. Courage to all the families,” Maggie De Block said in a tweet.

The figure includes three suspected suicide bombers. More than 300 people have been injured.

Belgium’s crisis center previously said that 28 of the victims had been identified. Of these, 15 died at the airport of whom six were Belgian and nine were foreign nationals.

The 13 victims of the metro blast included 10 Belgians and three foreign nationals.

The foreigners killed in the attacks were British, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Swedish, and US nationals.

Brussels prosecutors on Monday said they had charged three more people with participating in a terrorist group and released a fourth person they had detained for questioning.

In a statement, the federal prosecutors named the three charged as Yassine A., Mohamed B., and Aboubaker O. and said they could not give further information at this stage.

On Sunday police in the Belgian capital used a water cannon to control crowds of protesters after they ignored an official call for solidarity marches following Tuesday’s bomb attacks to be postponed.

Local media said about 450 protesters noisily faced off with white-helmeted riot police in front of the city’s colonnaded stock exchange building where wreaths and flowers had been laid out in a tribute to the victims of the attacks.

