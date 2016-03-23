People are using chalk to write messages of peace and resilience on Bourse Square in Brussels

People in Brussels are gathering in one of the city’s major public squares to write messages of peace and resilience on the road in response to multiple attacks that rocked the capital on Tuesday morning.

The square, next to the popular tourist attraction — Brussels Stock Exchange — has been turned into a canvas for chalk artwork and messages by Belgians who are in shock after dozens of people were killed or injured following two explosions at Zaventem Airport and the Maelbeek metro station.

A powerful image of people gathered at the square

The square is covered in messages of peace and unity

A person has written “terror has no religion” on the road.

In blue chalk, people of Brussels have marked the square with “we are one”and “peace”.

“We are not born to one corner. The whole world is my native land.”

Messages have been written in multiple languages

“Lavie est Belge” and “Bxl mon amour” translate from French to English as “life is Belgium” and “Belgium my love.”

Arbai Mohamed / Twitter

There are beautiful drawings, too

“Freedom.”

Arbai Mohamed, who lives in the centre of the city, was on the square on Tuesday to take these pictures, wanted Business Insider to publish this message:

“We all together pray for victims and their family and we will fight against people who want to divide us.”

Follow BI’s coverage of the attacks here.

