These might be the men behind the Brussels attacks

Belgian Federal Police A photo taken from Belgian airport security footage and released by Belgian Federal Police shows suspects of Tuesday’s bombing.

Belgian Federal Police released an image captured from airport-security footage that shows three men suspected to be involved in Tuesday’s attacks in Brussels that killed at least 30 people.

None of the men have been publicly identified yet, but Belgian police are actively searching for the man seen wearing a hat in the photograph and have released a “wanted” notice for him.

In a press conference, Belgian federal prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw said that the other two men in the photograph “very likely committed a suicide attack.”

Van Leeuw also said that there were several raids being carried out across Belgium and witnesses were being sought and interviewed. An ISIS flag and a bomb containing nails were reportedly found during a raid on a house in Brussels, Belgian media reported, according to Reuters. Chemical products, presumably to make a bomb, were also found.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. US officials told NBC that the claim “appears genuine.”

Significantly, the two men on the left are wearing a single glove on their left hands. Security sources told Belgian newspaper La Libre that the gloves were likely meant to hide the triggers for their bombs, the Telegraph reported.

Belgian federal prosecutors had reportedly asked the media not to release the airport surveillance photofor the sake of the investigation, Reuters reported, but it was leaked on social media.

Belgian Federal Police/Facebook On their Facebook page, Belgian police said they are looking to identify the man in the hat, who is suspected to have committed the attack at Zaventem airport on Tuesday morning.

At least 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded after explosions ripped through Brussels-Zaventem Airport and a metro station in Brussels on Tuesday morning.

The attacks came days after Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in last year’s Paris attacks, was arrested in the Belgian capital, the de-facto capital of the EU.

Belgian officials have long been aware of the existence of an ISIS-linked terrorist cell in Brussels, believed to be centered in the district of Molenbeek.

Belgium’s interior minister, Jan Jambon, has called Molenbeek “the capital of political Islam in continental Europe,” and several suspects have been arrested there in connection with November’s Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

