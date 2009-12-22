Christmas Feared Ruined As World Is Hit With A Brussels Sprout Shortage Of Historic Proportions

Farmers are spreading fears that there could be a sprout shortage in grocery stores over the next few days.



Cold weather and snow storms have hurt the year’s largest crop.

Telegraph UK reports: About 60 per cent of the brussels sprouts consumed in Britain are harvested in the couple of weeks before Christmas.

Many farmers have had to abandon their harvests in England in the main growing areas for sprouts.

With Christmas right around the corner, the snow could not have come at a worse time.

Read more at Telegraph UK.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.