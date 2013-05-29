Brush Fire Getting Dangerously Close To California Amusement Park

California is facing another spate of brush fires this week. Crews are battling a 1,800 acre fire in Santa Barbara County that began yesterday, and now another fire is closing in on the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park near LA.



More than 190 firefighters are at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fire spread to about 25 acres in 40 minutes with the help of high winds.

No structures are currently in danger and the park is open for visitors today.

Here are some of the photos people are tweeting of the fire: