This one comes from deep in the heart of Serbia, where Red Star Belgrade’s Bruno Mezenga scored one of the best goals of the year this week.



He loops a volley over the goalkeeper with the back of his heel. It’s a beauty.

Here’s the video, the goal comes right at the beginning so be prepared (via Who Ate All The Pies):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.