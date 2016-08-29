Bruno Mars was the wedding singer at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's wedding

The Silicon Valley and music industry elite gathered on Saturday at gorgeous Lake Como in the Lombardy region of Italy to celebrate the wedding of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to Sofia Levander.

Ek posted this photo on Facebook of the bride and groom.



Billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg were in attendance.

“Many people know Daniel as one of the great European entrepreneurs — the founder of Spotify. I know him as a great friend and dedicated father,” Zuck said in a tribute posted to Facebook.



The woman who knows everyone, Brook Hammerling, cofounder of BrewPR, was also there, calling Ek her “#brotherfromanothermother. “



Hammerling also posted a photo of Bruno Mars performing at the reception with the caption “When the wedding singer is Bruno Mars.”



As part of the celebration, donations were being collected for the charity Pencils of Promise, too. That’s a project close to the heart of Shakil Khan, head of special projects at Spotify, but perhaps better known for his heavy angel investing (including in Spotify) and his advisor role at many startups.

Pencils of Promise, which builds school in under privileged countries like Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos, raised $7,350 in donations in honour of the Ek’s wedding.

