Bruno Mars, Sting And Rihanna Perform Awesome Bob Marley Tribute At Grammys

Photo: Getty

In our favourite performance of the night, Bruno Mars, Sting, Rihanna and Bob Marley’s sons all took the stage to perform as part of a Bob Marley tribute.Mars opened with his own “Locked Out Of Heaven,” then Sting joined to perform The Police’s “Walking On The Moon,” and finally Rihanna and Bob Marley’s sons Ziggy and Damian all arrived to sing “Could You Be Loved.”



Rihanna takes the stage at 4:00. Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.