VIDEO: This Animation That Moves Across More Than A Dozen Phones, Tablets, And Laptops Will Mesmerise You

The band Brunettes Shoot Blondes created an amazing music video for their song Knock Knock where the animation moves across more than a dozen smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

At the beginning, you see a bunch of people pressing “play” on their phones at the same time. They then move the devices around so that the animation can be captured in one consecutive shot, making it look like the characters in the video are actually walking between the screens.

The storyline of the video is a little creepy but the way it moves across the screens is amazing.

Watch the whole mesmerising video below.

