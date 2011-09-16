How To Throw The Best Boozy Brunch Ever

Photo: Guest of a Guest

If you’re ready for the next excuse to gather with a group, join a brunch club.Sunset Brunch Club held there most recent gathering at STK Rooftop, a wonderful example of mid morning indulging.



You don’t brunch? Well here’s why you should.

If there’s anything you learned during your college binge-drinking years it’s how to cure Sunday’s hangover with alcohol. No, not by finishing the wounded soldiers floating around the beer pong table but by concocting the orange juice and champagne miracle drink. Mimosas are as simple and tasty as that. You won’t regret it.

This post originally appeared at Guest of a Guest.

How else are you supposed to hear everyone recount of last night? You need that long Family Size table that seats at least 6 or more. Trust me, you're going to want to be able to hear EVERY detail and go through all digital cameras from the night before those pictures of you dancing on the bar go up on Facebook. Don't ask them why but some people just don't like breakfast. Take this guy for example. He can't wait to dig into that well done sirloin but your pestering about 'How do you not like breakfast? I LOVE breakfast,' is clearly agitating him. Expect some beef when getting in the way of others' beef. Are people forgetting that there absolutely nothing wrong with a T-shirt and jeans? Don't get lazy and make it to brunch in your outfit from last night. Not only would you be wearing the same outfit twice and too soon, no one wants to be forced to look at greasy makeup and hear clunky heels stomping around. It's way to early for that. Jeans, T-shirt, sneaks or moccasins. Casual chic is key for brunch club. Clearly, this girl never actually went to bed the night before or was just behind the brunch bar ripping shots. If you still have those friends who strive to be a college kid forever and refuse to grow up make them dance. Heck, make them dance with the cooks and servers at your brunch, if you want. You don't like Eggs Benedict or lox and cream cheese? Then why did you come to brunch? Go to a diner if you want scrambled eggs and bacon or Starbucks your low-fat egg white veggie sandwich. Brunch is for mature people who like to try new things. This chef is not going to budge. Nowadays if you want to host a respectable event don't even think about using your iPod. You need a DJ. Duh. The music shouldn't be too clubby because remember, it's still before 1p.m. But you should have a DJ and maybe a list of suggested songs. Everyone deserves a chance to be loved at brunch. You're sharing the most important meal of the day together. Being friendly an open to all your fellow brunch club members sets you up for a great and positive week ahead. These people need another drink! Don't you understand the signal?? Relax. You have no where else to be besides this brunch. Take this time to meet new club members, talk about your favourite brunch menu items and other venues the club should hold meetings. This is your club. Make the most of it. There's no better way to get the party started than with some flaming bottles of champagne. Stir up some rowdiness at your brunch and light those sparklers. Everyone smiles for sparklers. Here's another way to have brunch Take Your Top Off At This Bikini Brunch In Midtown >

