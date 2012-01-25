Bruins Won't Suspend Player That Snubbed President Obama

Photo: AP

The Boston Bruins had their standard White House ceremony yesterday honouring their 2010-11 Stanley Cup Championship. But one player, goalie Tim Thomas, refused to show up because of his dislike for the federal government.Thomas explained his decision on his Facebook page (via ESPN.com).



“I believe the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People. This is being done at the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial level. This is in direct opposition to the Constitution and the Founding Fathers vision for the Federal government. Because I believe this, today I exercised my right as a Free Citizen, and did not visit the White House. This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country. This was about a choice I had to make as an INDIVIDUAL. This is the only public statement I will be making on this topic. TT”

According to BigGovernment.com, Thomas is a “true Tea Party patriot.”

Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli said the team will not suspend Thomas even though it was within their right as a team sponsored event.

Well, at least Thomas had a good reason for snubbing the president. Earlier this month, Delonte West didn’t show up for the Dallas Mavericks ceremony at the White House after making up a story that he was banned by the secret service.

