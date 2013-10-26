Bruins Score Game-Winning Goal With Less Than A Second Remaining

The match-up between the Bruins and the Sharks, two of the best teams in the NHL this season, appeared to be headed to overtime until David Krejci scored a legitimate last-second goal.

The Bruins made one last surge into the attacking zone with 10 seconds remaining and at first it looked like the Bruins wouldn’t even get a shot off. But then Adam McQuaid sent the puck in towards the net from near the blue line and Krejci deflected it into the back of the net with just 0.8 seconds remaining and the win…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.