Chris Kelly saved the Boston Bruins from a Game 1 embarrassment against the 7th-seeded Washington Capitals with a sizzling slap shot in overtime. The Bruins won 1-0.



Here’s the goal:



Afterward, Bruins player David Krejci got nailed by a pane of glass as he celebrated. He survived and is resting now OK, according to the team (via Puck Daddy):



