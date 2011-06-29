Bruins' Chara Will Meet With Montreal Police About His Hit That Injured A Canadiens Player

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

MONTREAL (AP) — Zdeno Chara hoisted the Stanley Cup as captain of the Boston Bruins two weeks ago. Next, the big defenseman will be meeting with the Montreal police.Police say they intend to question Chara in the coming weeks and decide whether to press charges for the hit that sidelined Montreal forward Max Pacioretty with a concussion and a cracked vertebra.



Quebec’s director of criminal prosecutions ordered an investigation into the hit by Chara during a regular-season game against the Canadiens on March 8.

Police spokesman Ian Lafreniere says Chara is the last person they need to speak with to complete their investigation. He says the Bruins have been cooperative, and hired a Montreal lawyer to act as an intermediary.

