The 3 Best Goals From Last Night's Wild 11-Goal Stanley Cup Game

The Chicago Blackhawks tied the Stanley Cup Finals at 2-2 last night with a 6-5 overtime win.



Chicago never trailed in the game, but they blew leads of 1-0, 3-1, 4-2, and 5-4 in regulation.

Here are the three best goals from the thriller.

1. Michal Handzus scores on a two-on-one breakaway to make it 1-0 Chicago:



2. Patrice Bergeron scores a one-timer on a Jaromir Jagr assist to make it 4-4:



3. Brent Seabrook’s slap-shot to win it 6-5:



