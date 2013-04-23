NHL Announcer Compares A Player To The Assassin Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy

Boston Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards has clearly not forgiven Matt Cooke for his hit on Marc Savard back in 2010, going so far as to compare Cooke to convicted murderer Sirhan Sirhan, the man who killed Robert Kennedy, during Saturday’s game.



Cooke, who has been suspended by the NHL numerous times for illegal hits, was famously not suspended for the hit on Savard that caused a concussion. Savard, who would later suffer a second concussion, has not played since 2011 due to post-concussion syndrome.

Cooke’s hit led to rule changes in the league. And after another lengthy suspension in 2011, Cooke vowed to change his style of play. However, that pledge was not good enough for Edwards who was upset that the Penguins media had nominated Cooke for a sportsmanship award, angrily saying it was “the equivalent of nominating Sirhan Sirhan as the prisoner of the year.”

Edwards did later issue an apology via Twitter, saying he was sorry for “insulting” Cooke, the Penguins and the NHL. Here’s the video (via LA Times)…

