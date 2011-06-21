The Boston Bruins Outdo The Mavericks With Their $156,000 Bar Tab

Photo: Brian Spinelli

The Dallas Mavericks got as much attention for the NBA Finals after party as they did for actually winning the title, when they rented out a Miami club and spent $90,000 on a single bottle of champagne.Well, after winning the Stanley Cup last week, the Boston Bruins were not going to stand by and take all that.



After their victory parade on Saturday, the team traveled to Shrine, a nightclub at the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, where they spent $100,000 on a single bottle of champagne, on the way to racking up a $156k bar tab.

The monstrosity you see pictured is the “Ace of Spades” Midas bottle, by Armand de Brignac, which holds 30 L of booze and weighs about 100 pounds. It’s bigger than the actual Stanley Cup and there are allegedly only six of them in the whole world.

Make that five.

There’s a few more blurry photos here and here, including a photo of the receipt. Honestly, we’re most impressed that, in addition to the high-end liquor and champagne, the team also found time to down 136 Bud Lights. Hockey never forgets its working-class roots, right?

