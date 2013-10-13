Bruce Willis Plays The Harmonica In His 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Bruce Willis hosted this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” and opened by saying it had been a while since he was last on the NBC stage.

“The last time I hosted the show was back in 1989 and if you had told me back then that were going to be six ‘Die Hards’ I would have said ‘that seems a little too many,'” Willis joked.

He continued, “A lot has changed for me in the past 24 years. I now have three, beautiful grown daughters and last year my wife and I were blessed with another baby girl.”

“SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan then interrupted the monologue, and offered to be the son Willis never had.

The two then proceed to have a harmonica-off and Willis kills it. Watch below:

