Bruce Willis' Awesome Ski House In Sun Valley Is On Sale For $15 Million

Photo: Wikipedia/Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Actor Bruce Willis is selling his gargantuan lakefront estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Wall Street Journal reports.The 20-acre property, on sale for $15 million, has an 8,400-square-foot main house, as well as a detached guest house and gym. It also has six bedrooms and five fireplaces, including an outdoor fire pit.



Willis’ busy film schedule has kept him from spending much time in Idaho, where he owns a bunch of property. This isn’t the place Willis is trying to unload in Sun Valley; he’s also trying to sell a local night club, Mint, for $4.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

