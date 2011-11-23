Bruce Willis' Awesome Ski House In Sun Valley Is On Sale For $15 Million

bruce willis house

Actor Bruce Willis is selling his gargantuan lakefront estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Wall Street Journal reports.The 20-acre property, on sale for $15 million, has an  8,400-square-foot main house, as well as a detached guest house and gym. It also has six bedrooms and five fireplaces, including an outdoor fire pit.

Willis’ busy film schedule has kept him from spending much time in Idaho, where he owns a bunch of property. This isn’t the place Willis is trying to unload in Sun Valley; he’s also trying to sell a local night club, Mint, for $4.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This isn't your ordinary ski house: it sits on 20 acres of lakefront property

There's a pool: turn the heat up high enough and you can use it year-round

Inside, everything's made of dark wood

Even this cozy breakfast nook

Here's a dining room for larger parties

There's a huge stone fireplace in the living room

Here's another, smaller fireplace, in view of the first

There are six bedrooms and what do you know? This one has a fireplace too

Bruce is a sharp dresser--this closet has plenty of space for all his suits

Tons of places to crash for après-ski time

There are six bathrooms; this one is gigantic

A shower with stone benches

We're digging the backlit shelves

An endless hallway

Did one of Bruce's kids hang these Buddhist prayer flags?

