HOUSE OF THE DAY: Bruce Willis Has Bought A New York Countryside Getaway For $9 Million

Asta Thrastardottir
Bruce Willis Bedford Home www.trulia.com and www.gettyimages.com

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming just bought up 14 acres of prime New York countryside real estate, according to real estate website Trulia.

Located just one hour outside of the city, their new getaway home sits on Bedford’s highest points and provides breathtaking 180-degree views of the valley and reservoir below.

The 8,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool with a heated cabana, and a tennis court.

Talk about country elegance.

Plus, Willis and his wife will have plenty of star company. Their new neighbours are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Doguals, Martha Stewart, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Trulia reports.

Welcome to Croton Lake Road, in Bedford New York. The massive home sits on a 14-acre property.

The gorgeous shingle-styled home blends classic and rustic elements.

The interior living space of the house has been meticulously crafted.

There are plenty of beautiful rooms that have huge windows and high ceilings.

The fireplace in the living room adds to the rustic charm.

The home also has state-of-the-art video, sound, lighting, and security system.

There is an enormous central island style kitchen that lets in plenty of natural light.

The master bedroom basically looks like its own cabin.

The charming bathroom has a giant tub.

The home has a grand total of five bedrooms. Plenty of room for the entire Willis family.

It even has a 1,500 bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. Perfect for any wine enthusiast.

The exterior of the home has incredible landscaped gardens.

And priceless views across the Croton Reservoir to the Highlands of the Hudson.

The beautiful heated swimming pool also has a cabana and outdoor shower.

Here is a view from inside of the cabana.

And finally, here is one last glimpse of this incredible country home.

