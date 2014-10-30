HOUSE OF THE DAY: Bruce Willis Has Bought A New York Countryside Getaway For $9 Million

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming just bought up 14 acres of prime New York countryside real estate, according to real estate website Trulia.

Located just one hour outside of the city, their new getaway home sits on Bedford’s highest points and provides breathtaking 180-degree views of the valley and reservoir below.

The 8,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool with a heated cabana, and a tennis court.

Talk about country elegance.

Plus, Willis and his wife will have plenty of star company. Their new neighbours are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Doguals, Martha Stewart, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Trulia reports.

