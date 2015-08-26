Bruce Willis may have been fired from Woody Allen's latest movie

Bruce Willis has dropped out of Woody Allen’s latest movie, according to Deadline. And it may not have been his choice.

The film, which is untitled, stars an ensemble cast including Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”), and Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”).

According to the Deadline story, Willis had to bow out because of a scheduling conflict. He has plans to star in a coming Broadway adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel “Misery.”

But the same day that news broke, photos surfaced of Willis on the set of Allen’s movie in Beverly Hills, California.

Now some have questioned whether Willis’ exit really was due to a scheduling conflict. Actor availability is often worked out before cameras start rolling, and The Wrap’s Jeff Sneider tweeted that Willis was actually fired.

.@Roberts13Chris He got fired so don’t hold your breath…

— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 25, 2015

This is not the first time Allen has let an actor go during production. Allen has been known to recast in the middle of shooting. As The Playlist points out:

Christopher Walken and Sam Shepard both were filmed playing the role of Peter in ‘September‘ before ultimately being replaced by Sam Waterston. Michael Keaton was replaced by Jeff Daniels after ten days of shooting ‘The Purple Rose Of Cairo.’ Juliette Lewis replaced Emily Lloyd in ‘Husbands and Wives’ after some footage was shot.

And there have been stories for years about how difficult Willis is to work with. Director Kevin Smith was so fed up with Willis’ behaviour he went public, dedicating a chapter in his memoir, “Tough Sh-t,” about how awful it was to work with Willis on the film “Cop Out.“

“He turned out to be the unhappiest, most bitter, and meanest emo-bitch I’ve ever met at any job I’ve held down,” Smith wrote. “And mind you, I’ve worked at Domino’s Pizza.”

Willis was also cut from “The Expendables 3” after a contract dispute. This led the franchise’s star, Sylvester Stallone, to tweet this:

GREEDY AND LAZY …… A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE

— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013

Regardless of why Willis left, Allen is recasting and production on the movie will not be delayed, according to Deadline.

Willis’ reps told Business Insider that the Deadline story is accurate and have no further comment.

