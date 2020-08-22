ISP POOL images/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images President Barack Obama greets an employee in the bakery at a Costco store in Lanham, Md. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, where he spoke about raising the minimum wage the morning after his State of the Union address.

Last week, Lana Del Rey posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Contemplating at Costco the Santa Clarita fires.”

Earlier this year, the news that Mark Zuckerberg shopped there left some in disbelief that the billionaire tech mogul would be a fan of the bargain hunters’ shopping paradise.

Other influential people like Barack Obama, John Meyer, and Ryan Seacrest have also touted their love for the retail chain.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Last week, Lana Del Rey revealed that even Grammy-nominated musicians love shopping at Costco.

In an Instagram photo captioned, “Contemplating at Costco the Santa Clarita fires,” the singer was seen wearing a face mask in what appears to be a Costco parking lot.

Del Rey isn’t the only celebrity to be a fan of the warehouse chain, however. Here are 15 celebrities who love shopping at Costco.

Lana Del Rey shared a series of photos from a recent trip to Costco, calling it “a happy place.”

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images Lana Del Rey.

The photos show smoke from the Santa Clarita forest fires over a range of mountains, as well as a snap of the singer wearing a face mask and posing in what appears to be the Costco parking lot.

Publicist and television personality commented on the Instagram post, saying, “I’ve never been to Costco, what’s it like?!”

Del Rey replied, “stunning. But you have to be very aggressive. And I found it strange I was the only one riding along on my cart doing wheelies I mean it’s a happy place, get happy?”

In January 2020, a photograph that appeared to show Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, shopping at Costco made the rounds on the internet.

Charles Platiau/Reuters Mark Zuckerberg.

The photograph, first published by TMZ, appeared to show the tech mogul and his wife, Priscilla, perusing the TV selection at a Costco store, which according to TMZ was in Mountain View, California.

In 2008, Megan Fox was seen leaving Costco with her then-husband, Brian Austin Green.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Megan Fox.

According to Costco Blog, she was spotted leaving with a shopping cart loaded up with toilet paper and Kirkland products.

Mandy Moore was spotted stocking up on essentials at a Los Feliz, California, Costco in 2011.

Mike Blake/Reuters Mandy Moore.

The photo, posted by Zimbio, showed Moore and her assistant with a cart loaded with toilet paper and other household necessities.

Obama is a big fan of the warehouse chain.

ISP POOL images/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images President Barack Obama greets an employee in the bakery at a Costco store in Lanham, Maryland.

During his time as president, he visited Costco stores on several occasions and touted the retailer for its “good wages.” Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, and the company donated funds to Obama’s 2012 campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was spotted shopping at a Costco in Reno in 2007.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Rudy Giuliani.

According to 2 News, he bought a selection of DVDs, socks, and a book about Richard Nixon.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are also fans of Costco.

Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images Kylie Jenner.

In a photo released by US Magazine, sisters Kylie and Khloe were seen shopping hand-in-hand and wearing matching outfits at a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2014.

Family matriarch Kris also described herself in an interview as “a bulk girl,” adding that Costco is her favourite store for stocking up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kris Jenner.

When asked if her home was prepared for earthquakes, she said in an interview with Alex Israel, “I am! I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers, and backpacks full of supplies, and I have flashlights and water and … I practically have a bunker.”

She continued, explaining her grocery shopping practices: “Big, big, big,” she said. “Go big or go home.”

In 2014, John Mayer said on Twitter that he had just made his first visit to Costco and joked that he “went nuts” at the store.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns John Mayer.

“Went to a Costco today. I don’t think I’ve ever been. Went nuts. Now I’m juicing and carbonating and brewing everything in sight,”the singer tweeted.

Mayer also helped a pair of Costco’s Kirkland sneakers to go viral after joking on Instagram that he paid $US700 to a reseller to get his hands on a pair.

Ryan Seacrest revealed himself as a Costco fan while gifting Justin Bieber with a Costco membership for his 18th birthday.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Ryan Seacrest.

“I’ve known you for a few years and I’ve been waiting for this moment because there’s something I’ve wanted to give you on your 18th birthday,” Seacrest said on his KIIS-FM radio show in 2012, according to US Magazine.

He continued: “It’s something that I love. My buddies and I used to use this quite a bit when we were roommates. It’s a lot of fun.”

Jessica Alba was photographed shopping at Costco in downtown Los Angeles back in 2010.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Jessica Alba.

According to the Daily Mail, the actress-turned-businesswoman was stocking up on electronics, including a TV and DVD player.

Bethenny Frankel has spoken about her love for Costco, calling it her “religion.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Bethenny Frankel.

In a blog post, the “Real Housewives of New York” star wrote, “I live for bulk stores in general, but Costco is, as I said, my religion. There are always all of these random great finds there, from king crab legs to dried blueberries. You definitely need to have a big household or split with a friend. It is best to buy there when having a large party or purchase what you use on an ongoing basis.”

Ashlee Simpson was seen leaving a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2011.

Photo by Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ashlee Simpson.

According to PopSugar and Celeb Baby Laundry, Simpson was spotted with her son Bronx and a female companion, who wheeled a shopping cart loaded up with groceries.

Mitt Romney wasn’t fazed by Costco’s Democrat connections back in the Obama years.

Associated Press/Rick Bowmer Mitt Romney.

According to the New York Daily News, the Republican politician was seen at a Costco store in La Jolla, California, in 2012, wheeling out a cart stuffed with supplies.

Actor Bruce Willis admitted that he’s a “huge fan” of Costco.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Bruce Willis.

“Strange as it may sound, I am a huge fan of Costco,” he said in an interview with magazine You, according to the Express. “I like that big cart – I fill it up with stuff and then I get to the counter and I don’t need any of it – I don’t need that enormous TV. But in its own way, Costco is like an art museum.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.