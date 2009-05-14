Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Chace Crawford For Sale At Cannes

The Cannes film festival kicks off today. And amid the parties and red-carpet premieres of movies such as Up and Inglourious Basterds, there is business to be done.

A number of high-profile projects are up for sale this year, including Twelve, starring Chace Crawford and 50 Cent; Kevin Spacey’s Casino Jack; Jessica Alba’s An Invisible Sign and Bruce Willis’ Inventory.

As the major studios tighten their budgets, the list of stars who can get a movie made (or sold) is shrinking, and is currently topped by bankable celebs like Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

But can any of the actors starring in the high-profile movies up for sale at the French fest (listed below) overcome the credit crisis and get their movies bought? We’ll see.

For now, check out whose projects are hoping to land a distributor:

Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard (animated film)

Cast: Freddy Highmore, Mia Farrow

Director: Luc Besson

Invasion of Privacy, a.k.a. The Resident

Cast: Hilary Swank, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Director: Antti Jokinen

Synopsis*: After separating from her husband, beautiful young Doctor Juliet begins a new life in Brooklyn. Her stunning, spacious loft apartment seems too good to be true and when mysterious occurrences lead her to believe she’s not alone Juliet discovers the unthinkable—someone else can get in and is watching her.

Let Me In

Director: Matt Reeves

Remake of Tomas Alfredson’s acclaimed Swedish film Let the Right One In. Bullied young Owen forms a friendship with his strange but kind neighbour, Abby. As the town begins to suspect her involvement in a string of gruesome murders Owen must decide between the life he knows and protecting his new friend’s dark secret.

Twelve

Cast: Chace Crawford, Emma Roberts, Rory Culkin, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellen Barkin, 50 Cent

Director: Joel Schumacher

White Mike has dropped out of school and now sells drugs to rich, spoiled teenagers in Upper East Side of Manhattan. Everything changes when Mike’s cousin is brutally murdered and his best friend arrested for the crime. A chilling tale of urban adolescence, mixed up with drug, sex and violence.

Give ‘Em Hell Malone

Cast: Thomas Jane, Ving Rhames, Elsa Patak

Director: Russell Mulcahy

A tough gun-for-hire takes a job retrieving a case, which contains a mysterious secret that he must protect from an army of thugs.



Bagman aka Casino Jack

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Hayden Christensen

Director: George Hickenlooper

True story of a lobbyist and his protege who go down hard as the schemes to peddle influence lead to corruption and murder.

The Darkness (may now be called The Vanishing On 7th Street)

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, John Leguizamo, Thandie Newton

Director: Brad Anderson

After a blackout causes most of the world’s population to vanish, survivors hole up in a bar to plot their survivor, but the darkness returns to reclaim them one by one.

The Big Bang

Cast: Antonio Banderas

Director: Tony Krantz

A private detective’s quest for a missing stripper sends him from L.A. to New Mexico, and draws the attention of a gang of dirty cops who are looking for $30 Million in diamonds the stripper may have stashed before her disappearance.

Blue Valentine

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams

Director: Derek Cianfrance

A heart rending tale of lost love and missed opportunities, Blue Valentine is an intimate portrait of the last days of a relationship offset by the overwhelming affection of love.

Running Wild

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kristen Scott-Thomas

Director: Kevin Kerslake

Samuel L Jackson stars as ‘Remington’, a forensic psychiatrist brought back from a self imposed early retirement by the FBI to help them solve one the most baffling and heinous crimes ever uncovered.

Planet 51 (animated film)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel, Justin Long, Gary Oldman, John Cleese, Sean William Scott

Director: Jorge Blanco

A comic reverse alien invasion movie written by Joe Stillman (Shrek and Shrek 2 scribe).

Mona Lisa

Cast: Eva Green, Mickey Rourke

Director: Larry Clark

Shooting begins September 2009 on this modern day remake of the classic movie starring Bob Hoskins and Cathie Tyson. ‘Mona Lisa’ tells of an ex-con who, finding it difficult to fit back into the criminal underworld, takes a job as the driver for a high-end escort – a woman who lures him into certain danger.

The Tempest

Cast: Helen Mirren, Tom Conti, David Strathairn, Ben Whishaw, Russell Brand, Alfred Molina

Director: Julie Taymor

The magician Prospero orchestrates spirits, monsters, a grief-stricken king, a wise old councillor, two treacherous brothers and a storm at sea into a fantastical conspiracy bringing banishment, sorcery and shipwreck into the lives of two hapless lovers to stir and seal their fate.

Trust

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Billy Crudup, Guy Pearce

Director: Robert Edwards

Two FBI counter-intelligence agents in Los Angeles 1969 find their partnership–and their whole world–shaken when a fellow American walks in and confesses that he has been spying for the Soviets, and volunteers to turn double agent. The slippery nature of truth gets a workout as they cross paths not only with the KGB, but also Hollywood execs, undercover cops, suspicious wives, and shady private eyes. When deception is your business, is it really possible to leave your work at the office?

Hesher

Cast: Natalie Portman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rainn Wilson, Piper Laurie, John Carroll Lynch

Director: Spencer Susser

Hesher is the story of a family struggling to deal with a loss and the anarchist head banger who helps them do it.

Sympathy for Delicious

Cast: Christopher Thornton, Mark Ruffalo, Juliette Lewis, Noah Emmerich, with Laura Linney, and Orlando Bloom

Director: Mark Ruffalo

Sympathy for Delicious is a wholly original story, filled with humour and pathos as well as a realistic, yet vivid, character study exploring the lasting effects of tragedy, the search for meaning, and the ultimate redemptive power of compassion.

Paper Man

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Kieran Culkin and Lisa Kudrow

Directors: Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney

Paper Man is a coming-of-middle-age comedy that chronicles the unlikely friendship between a failed author, Richard Dunne (Daniels) and a mature teenager (Stone) who teaches him a thing or two about growing up. All under the disapproving eye of his long-suffering wife (Kudrow) and his imaginary Superhero friend (Reynolds).

An Invisible Sign

Cast: Jessica Alba, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Sonia Braga

Director: Marilyn Agrelo

An Invisible Sign is a contemporary fable with a touch of magic realism reminiscent of Amelie.

Unthinkable

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Michael Sheen, Brandon Routh, Martin Donovan

Director: Gregor Jordan

Somewhere in the United States, three nuclear weapons are about to detonate. Younger (Sheen) has hidden the devices and the authorities lead by FBI agent Brody (Moss) with the help of “H” (Jackson) an interrogation specialist, must find them before time runs out. How far will they go to get the information they need and will they do the unthinkable?

The Greatest

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Susan Sarandon, Carey Mulligan, Johnny Simmons, Aaron Johnson

Director: Shana Feste

The Greatest tells the story of a couple (Brosnan and Sarandon) who, after losing their eighteen year old son in a tragic car accident, struggle to pick up the pieces, a feat that becomes almost impossible when Rose, a girl they never knew, knocks on their door and confesses that she was with their son the night he died and is now three months pregnant. While things will never be the same for each of them, together they come to recognise that the life of a family will carry on.

Inventory

Cast: Bruce Willis

Director: Wayne Kramer

A detective hunts down a suspect to obtain enough evidence to put him away for a vicious murder.

Stone

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Edward Norton, Sienna Miller

Director: John Curran

A ruthless convict engages in a series of disturbing mental games with his corrections officer in an attempt to gain parole. When the officer begins an affair with the convict’s wife, it soon becomes clear that both the convict and officer’s motivations are suspect, provoking a dangerous ordeal.

The Mechanic

Cast: Jason Statham

Director: Simon West

A reinvention of the 1972 Charles Bronson action classic. A hitman, famed for his efficient and unfeeling contract executions, befriends a young man and trains him as a professional assassin.

High Life

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Joe Anderson, and Rossif Sutherland

Director: Gary Yates

Dick and his pals have been botching jobs and racking up prison time for years, but enough is enough, and Dick’s got the perfect plan for one last heist.

Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus

Cast: Deborah Gibson, Lorenzo Lamas, Vic Chao

Director: Ace Hannah

The California coast is terrorized by two enormous prehistoric sea creatures as they battle each other for supremacy of the ocean.



*Synopses are taken verbatim from Variety’s market listings, but we’re pretty sure they’re also the production companies’ official descriptions of the films.



