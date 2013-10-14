Bruce Willis Has A 'Boy Dance Party' During Football Game On 'SNL'

When men gather to watch football, it’s actually just a cover for an all-male dance party — or so the men of “Saturday Night Live” and host Bruce Willis want you to believe.

In a funny video titled “Boy Dance Party,” the guys break out in song, explaining: “Here’s some info that may come as a surprise, sometimes we like to dance as just us guys.”

The rap-like lyrics continue, “In the olden days, the ladies stayed at home while the men went to work. But now it’s time for the ladies to get out, so the men can twerk!”

Then there’s a whole bit on “sack shaking.”

Watch the “boy dance party” below, but “no girls allowed”:

