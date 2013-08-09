Bruce Willis Exited 'Expendables 3' Over Million-Dollar-A-Day Fee Demand

Earlier this week, Sylvester Stallone slammed his “Expendables” co-star, Bruce Willis, tweeting he was “greedy and lazy.”

Stallone continued to bash Willis by tweeting he had been replaced in “The Expendables 3”:

WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!! GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!

— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013

While Stallone’s rep confirmed the tweets were indeed about Willis, no one knew what had happened to turn their seemingly friendly relationship so sour, so fast.

Until now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Willis was offered $US3 million for four days of consecutive filming on location in Bulgaria for “The Expendables 3.”

“He said he’d drop out unless he got $US4 million,” a source close to production revealed to THR. “A million dollars a day. Stallone and everybody else involved said no.”

Pretty ridiculous.

Stallone then quickly reached out to Harrison Ford, whom he knew would be excited to join the “Expendables” cast.

The insider adds, “I think [Willis] was pretty surprised he was replaced in 72 hours by Harrison Ford — a better actor, a much nicer person and a more interesting direction for the film.”

While Willis hasn’t responded to Sly’s tweets or being replaced, he could have used the payday, as his recent film “Red 2″grossed a disappointing $US80 million worldwide after costing $US84 million to produce.

The first two installments of “Expendables,” which Willis was a part of, grossed more than a whopping half a billion dollars combined worldwide.

Production for “The Expendables 3” is set to begin later this month with Jackie Chan,Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage and Milla Jovovich joining the star-studded cast.

“New TEAM a Blessing! Best Group of the year,” Stallone tweeted in July. “EXPENDABLES Looking Fresh and Strong.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.