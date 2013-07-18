Bruce Willis Crashes 'Late Show With David Letterman' On A Citi Bike

Bruce Willis made quite the entrance at the Ed Sullivan theatre for his 27th appearance on the “Late Show” with David Letterman.



The 58-year-old actor hopped on a Citi Bike, rode across the street and into the theatre all the way onto the stage.

“That’s one of those things for free bikes!” Letterman exclaimed. “You put a deal in and you can ride it. You need that to cross Broadway because you never know what traffic is going to be like.”

“I want to be a little early, always,” the “Red 2” actor responded.

Despite some controversy over Manhattan’s bike sharing program, Willis seems to be on board. Watch below:



