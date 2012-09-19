Bruce Willis Will Lose Millions On His Vodka Endorsement

The French liquor company was to give Bruce Willis $26.1 million if stocks fell below a certain amount.

Photo: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Bruce Willis is set to lose millions from an endorsement deal with Sobieski vodka. After a stock decline, the struggling French liquor company Belvedere SA – not to be confused with the vodka company – can’t afford a previously negotiated payout of $26.1 million to the “Looper” actor, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The actor became the face of Sobieski vodka when back in 2009.

In return for a four-year contract, the actor received a 2.6 per cent stake in the company.

The company promised to give Willis the $26.1 million if stocks fell below an undisclosed amount.

Now, with the company’s debt totaling near $977 million, it won’t be able to pay the actor in full.

Rather, Willis will most likely receive a third of that number, according to the Journal, as creditors are expected to take control of the company to restructure the company’s debt.

