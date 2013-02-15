Bruce Willis Was Completely Disoriented In Awkward BBC Interview

Bruce Willis appeared completely unrecognizable during a BBC interview last week.



While promoting the latest instalment of his “Die Hard” franchise on the “The One Show,” the actor mumbled and stumbled through short quick answers and appeared disoriented when the hosts attempted to engage him in small talk about the film and lighthearted world news.

He seemed stumped when cued to discuss the asteroid making its way toward earth tomorrow, questioning whether it was a real:

“I thought that went right past us.”

And, when complimented on “A Good Day to Die Hard,” rather than comment on the movie, he turned the discussion to focus on his problem with the film title:

“What about the title? Are you confused by it? I don’t quite understand it.”

The interview left many British viewers unsatisfied, wondering what was going on with the actor.

Willis later apologized for his awkward interview, telling U.K. radio station Xfm that he was just jetlagged.

“I have to apologise,” said Willis. “I didn’t get very many compliments about it. They said it was a little stale. But I was so jetlagged. I’m very sorry, you kids on The One Show.”

Willis added it was nothing to worry about healthwise.

“I was a little bit boring, I think. I had a little sinking spell, that’s all.”

“A Good Day to Die Hard” is out in theatres today.

Watch the interview below:

