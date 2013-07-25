Bruce Willis Gives Painfully Rude Interview During 'Red 2' Press Junket

‘I can hardly keep my mind on this interview,’ Bruce Willis told a reporter.

Bruce Willis is a notoriously tough — or cranky — interview subject.



But the 58-year-old actor took things to a whole new level recently when being interviewed by perky reporter Jamie Edwards from Britain’s “Magic at the Movies” during a press junket for his latest film, “Red 2.”

Despite Edwards’ best efforts to engage Willis, the actor did nothing to hide his boredom throughout the five-minute banter.

“We’re just selling the film now,” Willis says straight off the bat, “the fun part was making the movie.”

When the interviewer asks Willis about a car chase scene in the film, he responds: “I’m thinking about driving right now. I can hardly keep my mind on this interview. I’m thinking about driving somewhere.”

At the end of the interview, Willis tells the reporter sarcastically, “you have some great questions here Jamie,” before adding: “Great chat.”

Despite Willis’ rude responses, his co-star and and interview partner, actress Mary-Louise Parker, says the actor was always “very chivalrous” on set, bringing her coffee, blankets if she was cold and making sure she was always taken care of.

Willis didn’t give the interviewer the same treatment. Watch the cringe-worthy interview below:

http://youtu.be/6viUMICL31E

