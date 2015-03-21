Bruce Willis is in contract to buy a $17 million duplex overlooking Central Park

Leah Goldman
Bruce willis aptDonna Dotan and Getty ImagesWillis’s new living room.

Bruce Willis is in contract to buy a $US16.995 million duplex on Central Park West, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Willis is purchasing the home from Milwaukee Bucks owner Wesley Edens.

The duplex has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and gorgeous views of Central Park. Edens told the Journal his family no longer needs the 6,000 square foot space.

Jay Glazer and Landis Hosterman of Compass made the sale.

The 6,000 square-foot home has several living room areas.

Many of the rooms overlook Central Park.

A nice view of trees for a city apartment.

The kitchen has gorgeous stainless steel appliances.

The home has a very open layout.

The formal dining room.

The duplex's stairway.

A vanity area in one of the four bathrooms.

The home has neutral hues throughout.

One of the six bedrooms.

Another bedroom, which has a view of the park.

