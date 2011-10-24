At The Age Of 57, I Rode My Bike Across America Again--And I'm Glad I Did

Crossing the Delaware…

Photo: Bruce Weber

New York Times reporter Bruce Weber just finished his second bike ride across the country, 18 years after his first one, this time at the age of 57.



You can read his final tweets here, right up to yesterday’s jubilant “GWB!”

10 days ago, 300 miles from home, he reflected on the trip in an article published in today’s New York Times.

IF you can be said to be hurrying on a cross-country bicycle trip, for about two weeks I hurried to Pittsburgh. I pushed through some dreary weather in Michigan and Ohio, climbed the roller-coaster foothills of the Appalachians and battled traffic and chewed up roads as I entered the city. From there, though, with the end of a ride that began almost three months ago looming, I slowed down and started on an oblique route home.

For three days, instead of plunging ahead eastward toward Manhattan, I veered to the south along the Great Allegheny Passage, a lovely rails-to-trails thoroughfare through the woods that accompanies a couple of splendid wild rivers I’d never heard of, the Youghiogheny and the Casselman, and crosses the Mason-Dixon Line, connecting Pittsburgh with Cumberland, Md., where, if you choose, you can pick up another off-road trail to Washington.

Keep reading at the NYT >

