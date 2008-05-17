Bruce Wasserstein Ex Ditching 5th Ave Mansion, Heading For Hamptons With Hack

Page Six reports: CHRISTINE Wasserstein, the ex-wife of Lazard Freres chief Bruce Wasserstein, might be planning a move to the Hamptons now that she’s engaged to Dan Rattiner, the prolific journalist behind Dan’s Papers. Christine, a psychotherapist who contributes to Democrats, just listed her 15-room apartment at 1030 Fifth Ave. for $34 million with Michele Kleier, president of Gumley Haft Kleier. With four exposures, including views of Central Park, the pad has five bedrooms, a huge library and four wood-burning fireplaces. Read more from Page Six.



Gumley Haft Kleier has the listing, with pictures.

