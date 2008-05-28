Bruce Wasserstein's Ex Sells Apartment In Less Than A Week

The New York Observer writes: The huge S&P/Case-Shiller Index just showed that American home prices dove down in the first quarter of 2008 at the scariest rate in two decades. And yet, ignoring the warning from index co-founder Robert Shiller that Manhattan is “not immune, I can guarantee you that,” the most expensive co-ops in New York continue to levitate, rising higher and higher above the nationwide calamity.



According to a source, the 15-room, six-bathroom, four-fireplace co-op at 1030 Fifth Avenue, put on the market for $34 million on Wednesday, May 14, found a buyer fewer than seven days later.

The seller is psychoanalyst Christine Wasserstein, who kept the apartment after her divorce from New York magazine publisher Bruce Wasserstein, the billionaire CEO of Lazard. A source unrelated to the deal said Mr. Wasserstein was offered the apartment but turned it down—which, if true, would make sense, considering that he’s built his own $26.5 million duplex co-op down the block. Read more from The New York Observer.

