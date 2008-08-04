Bruce Wasserstein's Ex Christine Marries Hamptons Newspaper Mogul

As we were perusing the wedding announcements in this week’s Sunday Styles, we noticed a familiar name, Christine Wasserstein. Could this be the same Christine Wasserstein who used to be married to Bruce and recently sold her $34 million Fifth Avenue co-op in a week? Yes! But of course the Times is too tactful to point that out.



We imagine Christine didn’t want to include a gossipy mention of her ex in the announcement. That part of her life is clearly behind her, right? Is that why she’s keeping “her” name?

Anyways, best of luck to Ms. Wasserstein and her new husband, Dan Rattiner, a Hamptons newspaper mogul. If memory serves, Mr. Rattiner’s marriage track record matches that of Christine’s former hubby. See “Bruce Wasserstein Spins Off Third Wife, Acquires Young Asian Beauty.”

NY Times: Christine Parrott Wasserstein and Daniel Steven Rattiner were married on Saturday night at Mohonk Mountain House, a resort in New Paltz, N.Y. The Rev. David Tatgenhorst, a United Methodist minister and a cousin of the bride, led a nondenominational ceremony.

Ms. Wasserstein, 63, a psychoanalyst in private practice in Manhattan, is keeping her name. She graduated from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and received a master’s degree in art education and art therapy from Pratt Institute. She also has a certificate in psychoanalysis from the National Psychological Association for Psychoanalysis in New York. She is a daughter of the late Sarah M. Parrott and the late Victor E. Parrott, who lived in New Castle, Pa.

Mr. Rattiner, 68, is the founder and executive editor of Dan’s Papers, a weekly newspaper covering the East End of Long Island, and the author of “In the Hamptons: My 50 Years with Farmers, Fishermen, Artists, Billionaires and Celebrities” (Harmony, 2008). He graduated from the University of Rochester. He is the son of the late Jeannette B. Rattiner and the late A. Alan Rattiner, who lived in Montauk, N.Y.

The bride’s previous marriage ended in divorce, as did the bridegroom’s three previous marriages.

Photo from nytimes.com

