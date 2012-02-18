Bruce Springsteen Wants The United States To Be More Like Sweden

Photo: AP

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyhter (DN) is running the headline “The Boss wants America to be a little more Swedish” after comments made by Bruce Springsteen in Paris.The American musician had been in France to promote his new album Wrecking Ball when the topic turned to politics.



“I have spent my life judging the distance between American reality and the American dream,” Springsteen said, according to the Guardian. He went on the offer a stern criticism of the United States and the financial crisis of 2008.

Asked at the conference whether he thought America should move to a welfare style state, Springsteen responded (via DN):

Ha, ha! Exactly! That is exactly my dream! It is written between the lines. But you have to read very carefully

When a Swedish journalist later informed Springsteen that his upcoming concerts in the country sold out in less than an hour, Springsteen grinned and said “It is my people over there! It is my people!”

(H/T The Local)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.