Bruce Springsteen Mocks The Bridgegate Scandal In 'Born To Run' Parody

Bruce Springsteen appeared on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’ on Tuesday and mocked a scandal that has plagued one of his biggest fans — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Dressed in matching outfits, Springsteen and Fallon delivered this performance set to the tune of “Born To Run”:

To make things worse, Christie is a huge Springsteen fan and says he’s been to more than 100 of The Boss’ shows.

In the parody, Springsteen and Fallon mock Christie’s painfully long press conference on the scandal (Springsteen said: “It was longer than one of my own damn shows!”) and accuse him of “killing the working man.”

Christie fired his deputy chief of staff last week after documents showed that she was involved in closing lanes on the George Washington Bridge, causing days of traffic jams in Fort Lee, N.J. Opponents say the move was political retaliation against a Democratic mayor who refused to endorse Christie for re-election.

