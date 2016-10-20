Bruce Springsteen says 'toxic' Donald Trump 'knows he's going to lose'

Bruce Springsteen thinks Donald Trump is “toxic” — though he predicts he won’t actually make it to the Oval Office.

“He’s going to lose,” the New Jersey rocker told UK’s Channel 4 News of Trump’s presidential run. “And he knows that. He knows he’s going to lose. And he’s such a flagrant, toxic narcissist that he wants to take down the entire democratic system with him if he goes.”

“He simply has no sense of decency, no sense of responsibility about him,” Springsteen continued.

Springsteen is referring to Trump’s claims that the election is “rigged,” a message he has doubled down on since his vulgar comments about women in an “Access Hollywood” tape recently surfaced.

“[Trump] does have a lot of people’s ears,” Springsteen said. “I don’t think he’s going to go quietly, gently into the good night. I think he’s going to make as big a mess as he can. And I don’t know what that’s going to mean, but we’ll find out shortly.”

Springsteen echoed similar concerns in a September interview with Rolling Stone, in which he called Trump a “moron.”

“Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically,” he told the magazine then. “The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy.”

Watch the clip from Springsteen’s interview with Channel 4 News below:

“He’s such a flagrant, toxic narcissist.” That’s Bruce Springsteen’s view of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jHNrLZIXQr

— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 18, 2016





