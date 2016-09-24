Bruce Springsteen says Donald Trump is a 'moron'

The Boss has spoken.

In an upcoming interview with Rolling Stone, rock and roll icon Bruce Springsteen didn’t hold back about his thoughts on Donald Trump.

“Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically,” said Springsteen. “The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy.”

Springsteen has stayed quiet about the election as he’s been on tour with the E Street Band, but with his autobiography “Born to Run” coming out September 27 he’s beginning to do press, and the inevitable questions about the election have begun.

But while giving his opinion on Trump, Springsteen also believes musicians shouldn’t be the ones people turn to about politics.

“I don’t think people go to musicians for their political points of view,” he said. “I think your political point of view is circumstances and then how you were nurtured and brought up.”

So we know how he feels about Trump, what about Clinton?

“I like Hillary,” said Springsteen. “I think she would be a very, very good president.”

The complete interview will appear in the next issue of Rolling Stone.

