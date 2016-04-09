Bruce Springsteen cancels his North Carolina concert to protest the state's anti-LGBT law

The Boss has never been shy about his politics, and that’s not changing now.

Bruce Springsteen has canceled a concert scheduled for Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina, citing the law that just passed there that requires individuals to use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex.

The law, known as HB2, additionally blocks local governments from protecting gay and transgender people with anti-discrimination laws. It has faced wide and fierce opposition.

Springsteen shared a statement on his website, which says in part, “To my mind, it’s an attempt by people who cannot stand the progress our country has made in recognising the human rights of all of our citizens to overturn that progress.”

He apologised to his fans and promises refunds, saying, “Some things are more important than a rock show.” Cancelling the show, according to Springsteen, is “the strongest means I have for raising my voice.”

He’s likely right about that. One of the most adored and influential artists in the US, Springsteen also had one of the 10 highest-grossing tours of all time with “Wrecking Ball” in 202-13, which made more than $350 million.

You can bet there are more than a few Springsteen fans in North Carolina upset right now.

Read Springsteen’s full statement below:

As you, my fans, know I’m scheduled to play in Greensboro, North Carolina this Sunday. As we also know, North Carolina has just passed HB2, which the media are referring to as the “bathroom” law. HB2 — known officially as the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act — dictates which bathrooms transgender people are permitted to use. Just as important, the law also attacks the rights of LGBT citizens to sue when their human rights are violated in the workplace. No other group of North Carolinians faces such a burden. To my mind, it’s an attempt by people who cannot stand the progress our country has made in recognising the human rights of all of our citizens to overturn that progress. Right now, there are many groups, businesses, and individuals in North Carolina working to oppose and overcome these negative developments. Taking all of this into account, I feel that this is a time for me and the band to show solidarity for those freedom fighters. As a result, and with deepest apologies to our dedicated fans in Greensboro, we have canceled our show scheduled for Sunday, April 10th. Some things are more important than a rock show and this fight against prejudice and bigotry — which is happening as I write — is one of them. It is the strongest means I have for raising my voice in opposition to those who continue to push us backwards instead of forwards.

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson reveals how Batman can really beat Superman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.