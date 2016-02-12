Bruce Springsteen wrote an autobiography about his rise to fame coming out this year

After seven years of working on his authobiography, Bruce Springsteen is releasing the book later this year.

Springsteen began working on the aptly titled “Born to Run” — the title of his third album and hit song — after he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2009 with the E Street Band, according to his publisher Simon & Schuster.

In a press release, the publisher said Springsteen dives into his childhood growing up in Freehold, New Jersey, as well as “his relentless drive to become a musician, his early days as a bar band king in Asbury Park, and the rise of the E Street Band.”

The book will surely go over the life and death of longtime E Street Band member Clarence Clemons, who passed away in 2011.

“Writing about yourself is a funny business,” Springsteen writes in his book. “But in a project like this, the writer has made one promise, to show the reader his mind. In these pages, I’ve tried to do this.”

He released an illustrated book, “Outlaw Pete,” in 2014.

“Born to Run” will be released internationally September 27, 2016.

