Ex-Tennessee Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Is Now The VP Of Marketing For A Grocery Wholesaler

Photo: CBSSports.com

Ex-University of Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl took a job with H.T. Hackney Co. as the vice president of marketing today.The company is a wholesale grocery distributor based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Its CEO, Bill Samson, is a former UT trustee who has known Pearl “for years.”



Pearl was handed a three-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA last week — meaning any school that wanted to hire him would have to accept recruiting restrictions once he became coach.

So instead, Pearl is trying his hand at marketing — which he studied at Boston College.

He starts work Thursday.

