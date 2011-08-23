Disgraced Ex-Tennessee Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Is Selling His $2.69 Million Knoxville House

Photo: www.realtor.com and tournament

Ex-Tennessee head basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who was fired in March amid an NCAA probe, has put his Knoxville house on sale.It is listed for $2.69 million.



The 10,200 square-foot house was built in 2008, and has five bedrooms and five baths.

It also features a media room, billiard room, gym, and plenty of ornate light fixtures.

