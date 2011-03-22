Tennessee Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl To Be Fired

Photo: CBSSports.com

Reports out of Knoxville are saying that Bruce Pearl will be fired as Tennesee’s head basketball coach.Jimmy Hyams of WNML says the school chancellor has already informed the ex-coach.



Tennessee was trounced by Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but Pearl was already on thin ice after bringing an NCAA investigation to the school and getting himself suspended for the first eight games of the SEC season.

But he still has some fans. Pearl was 145-61 in six seasons at UT (including six NCAA tourney appearances) and took his team to the Elite Eight in 2010.

