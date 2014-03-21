New Auburn Basketball Coach Wears Helmet During Interview, Is Still The Craziest Coach In The Country

Three years after being fired by the University of Tennessee over NCAA violations, Bruce Pearl has been hired by Auburn University to be their basketball coach.

Only time will tell if Pearl can build Auburn into a championship contender. But one thing is for certain, he won’t be boring.

In one of his first interviews after being hired, Pearl appeared on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” show wearing an Auburn baseball jersey. He then put an Auburn football helmet on and yelled at the camera “WAR EAGLE, BABY. I’M BACK!”

